New unit to examine how Department of Education listens to views of students 

A new unit has been set up to examine how the Department of Education listens to the views of students, the Minister for Education has announced.

Norma Foley made the announcement as she attended the Irish Second Level Students Union (ISSU) annual congress.

In recent years, Ms Foley has expanded the membership of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) to include ISSU which means that students now sit on the body charged with curriculum development.

“I am pleased to also share with you today that I have worked with our department’s Inspectorate also to ensure that the student voice is heard and captured within the school inspection process,” Ms Foley said.

However, more can be done to increase the participation of children and young people, she added.

“I am pleased to announce the establishment of a dedicated unit in my department to promote the participation of children and young people into department policy.”

An expert group has been formed to advise on the work of the new unit, which will be independently chaired by Professor Laura Lundy.

The ISSU will also be represented in this group.

The group will examine how the Department of Education currently fulfills its obligations in respect of the participation and voice of children and young people in the development of department policies.

“It will look carefully at how we consult with students and young people like yourselves, what we do well, and where we could improve,” Ms Foley said.

“It will look right across the world to consider best practice and consider relevant research, as well as consulting with officials in the department and all other educational stakeholders.”

“It is a process which I am pleased as Minister for Education to commence, and one which I feel will deeply enrich our work across the board.”