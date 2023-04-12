'Scandalous' lack of psychological supports in schools, ASTI conference hears

A “scandalous” lack of psychological supports is damaging children’s educational outcomes and preventing schools from being truly inclusive, the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) delegate conference was told.

The ASTI demanded an increase in the services provided by the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) to all secondary schools to ensure sufficient special educational needs (SEN) provision so that schools can provide inclusive education for all students. The motion was passed unanimously at the conference.

Adrieanne Healy, ASTI representative from Dublin North West, who proposed the motion, said parents and pupils are suffering and teachers are struggling to cope.

“It is another scandal waiting to happen,” Ms Healy said. “To make matters worse, SEN teachers are being reassigned to mainstream classes to counter teacher shortages. This is all compounded by increasing numbers of autism diagnosis in children."

It is estimated that up to 25% of second-level students in Ireland have additional needs, she said.

A 2019 ASTI study revealed that only 5% of teachers have a SEN qualification and only 22% participated in training in recent years.

Newly qualified teachers are being placed in classrooms with students with very complex needs who require experienced teachers, she said.

“In a school I know, two teachers have been employed this year to manage a newly built special class for autism. Both teachers qualified with a PME [Professional Masters of Education teacher training qualification] only last year and neither had any SEN qualification. NEPS should have a major role here in advising and supporting those teachers,” she said.

Pat Knightley, from ASTI Dungarvan, said that some schools have no access to psychological services.

In schools where psychologists are available, if they are absent there are no substitutes, he said.

Schools are not equipped to deal with children with complex needs, such as attention deficit disorder, he said.

Maria Markey Greene said that inadequate psychological support is blocking children from reaching their potential.

In the US, a ratio of one psychologist to 500 students is recommended, but in Ireland, there is one psychologist to 5,500 children, she said.

Class size

Class size was also identified as an issue in which Ireland holds a poor international record.

Noel Buckley, ASTI Tipperary representative, said that smaller class sizes allow children to thrive.

When teaching history to a class size of 20 or 21 students, the smaller class size facilitated students with learning difficulties and additional needs to pass their Leaving Cert.

“They were very fortunate that with smaller classes teachers could give feedback and support. That’s what smaller class sizes facilitate.”

Ireland’s average class size of 30 is significantly higher than many of our European neighbours, Mr Buckley said.

A motion to reduce class sizes passed unanimously which called for the ASTI to enter negotiations with the Department of Education to reduce class size to 24 in all subjects, with the current limit of 20 for home economics to remain in place.