Car fails to remain at scene after woman, 50s, seriously injured in collision

The incident occurred at around 1am in Ashbourne and involved a car and a pedestrian. The car failed to remain at the scene.

Tue, 11 Apr, 2023 - 12:58
Imasha Costa

Gardaí say they are investigating a collision in Co Meath after a woman in her 50s was rushed to hospital with serious injuries in the early hours of Monday morning. 

The incident occurred at around 1am in Ashbourne and involved a car and a pedestrian. The car failed to remain at the scene.

The woman, who was the pedestrian, was removed from the scene and taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, Co Dublin, to be treated for serious injuries. 

No other injuries have been reported 

Gardaí arrested two men in their 20s and they were detained at a garda station in Co Meath under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. One of these men has since been released from custody without charge. A file will now be prepared for the DPP. 

Gardaí are appealing to any individuals with information to come forward. 

Anyone who may have been in the Frederick Street area between 12.45am and 1.30am and may have witnessed the incident or may have video footage (including dash-cam) is asked to contact gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

