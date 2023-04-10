Prisoner's ear bitten off in Cork Prison assault

A Garda investigation is underway after a prisoner’s ear was bitten off during a violent assault in Cork prison.

The attack is believed to have occurred sometime between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Easter Sunday evening, when it is believed one inmate attacked his cellmate.

The victim was subjected to a vicious beating before his attacker apparently bit off one of his ears.

The alarm was raised immediately, and prison officers rushed to the cell. They found the victim of the attack with serious head and facial injuries, and rendered immediate first aid on the scene while waiting for emergency services.

HSE paramedics arrived a short time later and the injured inmate was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

It is understood that the victim of the assault underwent surgery on Monday in an effort to reattach the severed ear but that such was the extent of the injuries, the procedure was unsuccessful.

His condition has been described as stable, but his injuries are said to be lifechanging.

Garda scenes of crime investigators visited the prison on Monday morning to conduct a forensic examination of the area where the assault took place.

The Irish Prison Service (IPS) said in a statement that it was “aware of an incident” in Cork Prison on Sunday evening and confirmed that gardaí had been informed and that a Garda investigation is underway.

“Therefore the Irish Prison Service cannot comment on ongoing investigations,” a spokesman said.

The IPS refused to comment any further on any other aspect of the incident, to provide any other details, or to confirm whether it has launched its own internal investigation into the incident.

In a statement, gardaí said they were “aware of an incident which took place at Cork Prison, Cork City, on April 9, 2023. Enquiries are ongoing.” But they also declined to provide any further information on the incident.

The Irish Prison Officers Association was not available for comment on Monday.