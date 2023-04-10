HSE urging people to 'consider all options' before attending emergency departments

The HSE is urging people that are seeking medical care to consider all options before attending a hospital's emergency department (ED) as the expect "continued pressure on acute hospitals in the coming days".

In a statement on Monday, the HSE warned that some patients "may expect to experience long waiting times."

"Hospital teams across the country are working hard to do all they can to reduce the length of time patients wait in emergency departments," the spokesperson said.

It noted that after a busy bank holiday weekend, hospital and community teams have implemented plans to "alleviate overcrowding in their EDs over Easter" and teams continue to work closely to identify those patients who are suitable for discharge home or to community beds.

The HSE say this will be done to "maximise the number of beds available in acute hospitals."

"As always emergency departments will continue to see and treat patients who require urgent and emergency treatment first. People requiring emergency care are encouraged to attend EDs where they will be prioritised. Please call 999 or 112 for emergency care if there is concern for serious illness or injury," the statement said.

"We expect continued pressure on acute hospitals in the coming days,"

Instead of attending emergency departments, if people are feeling unwell, they are advised to use community pharmacies, GPS and GP out-of-hours, and minor injury units.

HSE CEO Bernard Gloster said: “We know that hospitals will experience pressure coming into Tuesday morning. Substantial work over the weekend has been of some benefit but the position remains challenging. In as much as possible we want to reduce discomfort for the public and staff and part of that response lies in the use of all options.”

The HSE is also advising people to exercise care and safety on the roads, with poor weather conditions being experienced in many parts.