Met Éireann issues five wind warnings as stormy conditions set to hit Ireland

Very strong winds are set to hit both the west and east coasts this week with Met Éireann issuing two status orange and three status yellow wind warnings over the coming days.

The first wind warning, for Cork, Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Louth, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow, and Waterford, came into effect at 3pm this afternoon and will run until 9pm tonight.

"Strong southerly winds, veering westerly" will hit the southeast, Met Éireann said. "Very strong gusts expected for a short time this afternoon and evening, causing some disruption," the warning added.

Two status orange wind warnings will come into effect overnight in Kerry and West Clare.

Both warnings begin at 2am on Wednesday with Kerry's continuing until 8am while the warning for West Clare will be lifted at 5am.

Stormy conditions are expected in these areas with damaging gusts of up to 110km/h forecast.

A yellow wind warning will impact Cork, Clare, Kerry, Limerick and Galway and will come into effect at midnight on Wednesday. It will stay in place until 3pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The forecaster is predicting very strong west-to-northwest winds developing with widespread gusts of between 90km/h and 110km/h, especially near the coast.

Another yellow wind warning will be in place from 8am on Wednesday until 8pm with all of Leinster, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary and Waterford being impacted.

The marine warning, a status orange storm warning, has been issued for the area from Roche's Point to Loop Head to Rossan Point.

It said west to northwest winds will reach storm force 10 at times on Irish coastal waters. The status orange storm warning will come into effect at 6am on Wednesday and will end at 4pm.

Meanwhile, the rest of the county is expected to see "unsettled" weather which is currently being dominated by low pressure.

It is expected to turn windy overnight on Tuesday, with strong winds developing in the western and southwestern areas.

"Rain will clear the northeast early tonight to clear spells and scattered heavy showers with possible hail. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible," Met Éireann said.

Wednesday is expected to be both a windy and "quite wet" day. Met Éireann has forecast "frequent squally showers, some of which will be heavy and prolonged with the chance of isolated thunderstorms and hail".

Thursday will see more scattered showers with the stormy conditions expected to clear by Friday. Met Éireann said there will be sunny spells and scattered showers, most frequent in the north.

Elsewhere, the UK Met Office has issued a status yellow wind warning for Antrim and Down from 3pm on Tuesday until 3am on Wednesday. Strong winds will bring "the potential for some disruption".