40% of teachers think they will have left profession in 10 years

Four out of 10 teachers surveyed (40%) said they do not believe they will be in the profession in 10 years’ time, according to new research by the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI).

A survey by the union, published on Monday ahead of the union’s annual conference this week, highlights a range of issues when it comes to teacher recruitment and retention, as well as bureaucratic “overload”.

The survey found less than a third of post-primary teachers offered a job since the last recession were offered a full-time position upon initial appointment, and just over one in 10 were offered a permanent position.

Just 31% of respondents employed after January 1, 2011, received a contract of full hours upon their initial appointment. Only 13% were offered a permanent position upon their initial appointment. Of those who did not receive a contract of full hours, it took 33% more than three years to secure one.

The findings are a grave concern at a time when schools are struggling to put teachers in front of classes, said TUI president Liz Farrell.

“Overall, the findings make clear the absolute need for full-time work with a full salary upon initial appointment and more promotional opportunities if teacher shortages are to be tackled,” Ms Farrell said.

“This is unsustainable if we are to continue to have teachers in front of classes in the months and years ahead, particularly in the context a cost-of-living crisis.

“As highly qualified graduates, teachers must be provided with secure jobs on full hours if they are to choose the profession. This is also required if we want to bring home our teachers from other jurisdictions.”

The survey also found:

Almost 70% of the teachers surveyed do not believe that there are enough Assistant Principal posts to meet the educational and pastoral needs of their school community;

A further 65% believe that Assistant Principal posts are primarily concerned with administration and bureaucratic responsibilities rather than serving students adequately;

93% of the teachers surveyed believe the range of challenges faced by young people had increased in the last five years.

A further 42% agreed that if more Assistant Principal positions became available in their school, they would be more likely to remain in the profession because of the potential for further career progression.

More than half (53%) of the teachers are involved in extracurricular activities in their school outside of timetabled hours, such as sports, drama, music, debating, etc.

A further 65% of teachers said they would consider leaving the profession early due to increasing workload and bureaucratic duties.

Meanwhile, of those renting, 98% said it would be very difficult or somewhat difficult to secure new accommodation in the locality. A further 75% said they believe the housing emergency has had an adverse effect on the lives of students in their school.

Ms Farrell said: “Real promotional opportunities must also be made available if the profession is to be seen as a viable career by graduates. Posts of responsibility, which ensure the smooth running of schools while also providing pastoral support for students, were cut severely in the last recession.

“These posts have never been fully restored to previous levels, which means that a generation of teachers has not had access to the same career opportunities as their longer-serving colleagues.”