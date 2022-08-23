Cost-of-living crisis is worsening 'dire teacher shortage', says TUI

A severe teacher shortage in schools is being exacerbated by the cost-of-living crisis, a teachers’ union has warned as it called for a key allowance to be restored.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) is warning that pay is adding to a severe teacher recruitment and retention problem, impacting on both the attractiveness of, and morale within, the profession.

Earlier this year, TUI members forwent a general 1% pay increase under the public-sector pay deal Building Momentum, so that the equivalent funding would allow for the reinstatement of the Postgraduate Masters in Education (PME) allowance to those appointed after 2012.

Formally the HDip Allowance, the allowance is worth approximately €1,314. Schools are currently experiencing "alarming" difficulties hiring teachers across subject areas, according to Liz Farrell, TUI president.

“The cost-of-living crisis, particularly in relation to accommodation and transport, is worsening what was already a dire situation, particularly in larger urban areas.” The delay of the PME allowance payment is of "great frustration".

“The money to resolve this injustice has been donated by teachers themselves but continues to rest in Exchequer accounts. It has already been budgeted for. We urge the Department to immediately confirm reinstatement of the allowance’s value ahead of the school year.”

After qualifying, most second-level teachers struggle for years on low-hour contracts, she added. A TUI survey earlier this year found that 65% of teachers appointed after 2011 did not get an initial contract of full hours, meaning they only earn a fraction of their full salary.

"With the current cost-of-living crisis, this is unsustainable," said Ms Farrell.