Cost-of-living crisis is worsening 'dire teacher shortage', says TUI

Cost-of-living crisis is worsening 'dire teacher shortage', says TUI

Earlier this year, TUI members forwent a general 1% pay increase under the public-sector pay deal Building Momentum, so that the equivalent funding would allow for the reinstatement of the Postgraduate Masters in Education (PME) allowance to those appointed after 2012. 

Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 00:01
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

A severe teacher shortage in schools is being exacerbated by the cost-of-living crisis, a teachers’ union has warned as it called for a key allowance to be restored.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) is warning that pay is adding to a severe teacher recruitment and retention problem, impacting on both the attractiveness of, and morale within, the profession.

Earlier this year, TUI members forwent a general 1% pay increase under the public-sector pay deal Building Momentum, so that the equivalent funding would allow for the reinstatement of the Postgraduate Masters in Education (PME) allowance to those appointed after 2012. 

Formally the HDip Allowance, the allowance is worth approximately €1,314. Schools are currently experiencing "alarming" difficulties hiring teachers across subject areas, according to Liz Farrell, TUI president.

“The cost-of-living crisis, particularly in relation to accommodation and transport, is worsening what was already a dire situation, particularly in larger urban areas.” The delay of the PME allowance payment is of "great frustration".

“The money to resolve this injustice has been donated by teachers themselves but continues to rest in Exchequer accounts. It has already been budgeted for. We urge the Department to immediately confirm reinstatement of the allowance’s value ahead of the school year.”

After qualifying, most second-level teachers struggle for years on low-hour contracts, she added. A TUI survey earlier this year found that 65% of teachers appointed after 2011 did not get an initial contract of full hours, meaning they only earn a fraction of their full salary. 

"With the current cost-of-living crisis, this is unsustainable," said Ms Farrell.

Read More

TUI latest teaching union to confirm plans for industrial action ballot over pay dispute

More in this section

Man, 20s, pronounced dead following weekend assault in Kildare Man, 20s, pronounced dead following weekend assault in Kildare
Fiona Pender: Fresh appeal over 1996 disappearance of pregnant Tullamore woman Fiona Pender: Fresh appeal over 1996 disappearance of pregnant Tullamore woman
Nursing union to ballot members for industrial action over pay deal Nursing union to ballot members for industrial action over pay deal
#Cost of livingteachers
<p>A wallaby is on the loose in Co Tyrone (PA)</p>

Wallaby on the loose in Co Tyrone

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices