Tributes as teenager killed in Easter Sunday quad bike accident named locally

Mon, 10 Apr, 2023 - 07:44
Sarah Slater

Gardaí are investigating the death of a teenager in a quad bike accident in Laois on Easter Sunday.

The accident occurred in a wooded area close to the village of Emo, Co Laois.

The 15-year-old has been named locally as David Brown from Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 2pm but the teenager was found with fatal injuries. Officers remained at the scene to investigate the circumstances which led to the fatal accident.

Gardaí confirmed that a teenage boy died in the tragedy and a full investigation is underway.

The teenager is a member of the well known Brown family from Portlaoise. David is survived by his parents James and Carmel, brother Conor and sister Sarah.

A keen sportsperson, he had represented Laois in the Celtic Challenge hurling competition on Saturday against Kildare as well as representing Portlaoise GAA.

He was also a member of the Laois minor hurling panel that defeated Antrim on Friday.

His brother Conor is a member of the Laois senior football panel while his father James is a well-known local painting contractor and member of Laois Fire Services.

David was a third year student in Portlaoise CBS where he represented both their football and hurling teams.

The school paid tribute to David on their app and offered their condolences to his family.

One person who knew the teenager commented on social media: “Dave was a great guy, I will never forget all the times he made me laugh. Rest in peace Dave you will be missed.

