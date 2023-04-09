Mother of 'Toy Show' star Saoirse Ruane asks for prayers after child's tumour returns

The mother of Late Late Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane has asked people to keep her in their prayers after receiving the "devastating" news that a tumour had returned.

Saoirse, from Athenry in Galway, captured hearts in the December 2020 Toy Show.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday to update her followers, Saoirse’s mother Roseanna wrote: "9/4/2023 💔 HEARTBROKEN. We have been quiet on here & it hasn’t gone unnoticed! Unfortunately we’ve hit another BUMP in the road."

She explained that on Wednesday, the family had attended Crumlin Children's Unit for a routine review, noting that Saoirse had been in great health and recently returned to playing camogie.

However, after she had undergone a CT scan, she was called back for a further chest X-ray.

Roseanna continued: "This wasn’t the norm so immediately we were on high alert! We queried the need for this X-ray in our heads not being able to discuss anything around Saoírse to prevent her from worry.

"Little did we know our world was about to fall apart ALL OVER AGAIN.

The consultant caught my eye through a glass pane & politely asked me into his office on my own.

"He got straight to the point & even though I held a conversation with him & he showed me great empathy, I felt it all wash over me in disbelief. But there on the screen was her X-ray, staring me in the face, there was no denying this recurrent tumour. Her 3rd to date."

Roseanna added that the family were "devastated", saying that Saoírse’s words on hearing the sad news were: "Why me, why is my life so horrible?".

The family have asked for people to keep Saoirse in their prayers.