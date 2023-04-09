Taoiseach to 'intensify' talks with Rishi Sunak over Windsor Framework

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he plans to “intensify” engagement with British prime minister Rishi Sunak over the Windsor Framework and powersharing in Northern Ireland.
“We’ve put a huge amount of effort in the last few months into getting an agreement on revisions and reforms to the protocol,” he told RTÉ’s This Week programme.
“And that culminated in the Windsor Framework which was agreed only in the past few weeks. That took a lot of engagement with the different political parties in Northern Ireland, with the British Government, with the European Commission.
“And one of the reasons why we did that, aside from making sure we avoid a return to a hard border, was that the agreement could potentially reopen the possibility of the DUP coming back into the executive.
“So we’ve done that piece now, and the next piece now is deep engagement with the British government and also with the five parties in Northern Ireland to try and get the institutions up and running again.
“Certainly over the next few weeks, I’ll be intensifying my contacts with (prime minister) Sunak and the British government in particular, because what we know from history is that Northern Ireland only really works when the two governments work hand in hand.”