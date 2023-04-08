Fundraiser launched for Cork City amputee player after cancer diagnosis

Fundraiser launched for Cork City amputee player after cancer diagnosis

David Saunders alongside his family. Picture: GoFundMe

Sat, 08 Apr, 2023 - 20:51
David Kent

A fundraiser has been launched after a Cork City FC player was diagnosed with cancer for the third time in his life.

David Saunders, who represents the Rebel Army on their amputee team, overcame cancer twice when he was a child, but was diagnosed with advanced sarcoma recently.

To help him with medical costs, a GoFundMe has been set up, with over €60,000 raised in 24 hours.

Explaining the situation on the page, David wrote: "A proud Kerry man living in Cork, I'm married to my beautiful wife Anne Marie and we have two precious children, Jack (4) and Aoibhín (2).

"Unfortunately, having been diagnosed with advanced sarcoma, this time around my prognosis is a lot bleaker. 

"While I will continue to fight for every moment I get to spend with my precious young family, I have to face the reality that my time with them is limited. Naturally, as a husband and father, I want to do my utmost to ensure my young family are provided for when I’m no longer here and with that in mind I’m asking for your help."

David, who has represented Ireland in amputee football on 38 occasions alongside his day job as a teacher, noted that any donation would help reduce the "financial toll" that cancer leaves behind.

You can access the fundraising page here.

Read More

Corkman reveals how 'Angels of Bessborough' helped women flee mother and baby home

More in this section

Woman, 40s, suffers fatal injuries in Galway incident Woman, 40s, suffers fatal injuries in Galway incident
Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Clare woman Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Clare woman
Joe Biden visit to the island of Ireland Joe Biden to give key address to Ulster University at start of visit
Easter parades

PSNI monitoring parades by republican groups ahead of Easter Monday

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd