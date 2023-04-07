Gardaí launch murder investigation after Cork man dies a month after alleged assault

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in hospital on Thursday a month after he suffered serious injuries in an alleged assault.

The deceased was named locally on Friday as Florrie O'Sullivan, 68, who was originally from Adrigole, in West Cork.

Mr O'Sullivan died in Cork University Hospital (CUH) on Thursday, with family members at his bedside, almost a month after he suffered serious injuries during the course of an incident at Glentrasna Court in the Glen, on the city’s northside, on March 11.

The alarm was raised shortly after 8pm that night and gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene.

They found Mr O’Sullivan on Glentransna Court with serious injuries. He was taken by ambulance to CUH for treatment, and where he was pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon.

On March 12, gardaí arrested a man in his late 20s for questioning about the incident. He was later brought before Cork District Court charged with assault causing harm. He was remanded in custody and has remained in custody since.

Gardai confirmed on Friday that a post-mortem was completed by state pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster, the results of which are not being disclosed for operational reasons.

However, they confirmed that an incident room has been established at Watercourse Road Garda Station and a murder investigation has commenced under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed and gardaí appealed to the public for assistance.

"Gardaí are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Glentransa Court area of The Glen on Saturday, March 11 2023 between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, and who witnessed the incident or who may have information that could assist the investigation. Gardaí would also appeal to people who may have video footage of the incident, to make this available to gardaí," a spokesman said.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Watercourse Road Garda Station on 021 455 8260, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."

Meanwhile, Mr O’Sullivan’s remains will repose in Harrington’s funeral home in Castletownbere from 5pm to 7pm on Sunday followed by removal to his brother, Paddy's, home.

Requiem mass will take place in St Fachtna’s Church in Adrigole at 11am on Monday followed by burial in Kilcaskin Cemetery.