Military oversight group memo to be brought to Cabinet

Tanáiste Micheál Martin will bring proposals to Cabinet on the independent oversight group which will be tasked with ensuring cultural transformational within the Defence Forces.

It was one of the recommendations made by the Independent Review Group (IRG) following their examination of allegations of sexual misconduct, bullying and discrimination in the Defence Forces.

Speaking at a Fianna Fáil event in UCD to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, Mr Martin told the Irish Examiner that he will bring details on the membership and establishment of the external oversight group to Cabinet on Wednesday.

Mr Martin said the oversight group will “hold us all to account” in terms of the implementation of the recommendations made by the IRG.

He said the body will be tasked with ensuring that cultural transformation takes place and will be established “promptly.”

“And that the agenda [that] has been laid in respect of a whole range of issues to be implemented following the IRG report and other issues are followed through and implemented,” he said.

“And the key one being that on the ground within the Defence Forces, that they are seen to happen.

There have been a lot of strategic policies and frameworks, articulated and developed but what has come back to me from people on the ground basically, is that they’re not seeing it on the ground in terms of change.

“And we need to see it manifested in terms of the rank and file members of our Navy or Army Air Corps.

“And that to me is the litmus test for the cultural transformation that has to occur here.

“And the oversight group is a key body that will hold us all into account in terms of the implementation of these recommendations."

Mr Martin said he is working with the Attorney General in terms of selecting a chair for the judge-led statutory inquiry. He said there is no date set yet and he will be engaging with all of the groups including the Women of Honor.

Reacting to the publication of the IRG last week, Mr Martin described the report as “stark” and “harrowing”, and committed to a programme of reform and culture change within the Defence Forces.