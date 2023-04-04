Q&A: Are people still getting covid and is the pandemic over?  

Over three years since covid-19 reached Ireland, covid-structures are closing down around us.

Are people still getting covid-19 in Ireland?

Yes is the short answer, but the impact varies greatly depending on a person’s health and vaccinations status.

Hospitals had 387 covid patients on Tuesday but only 12 in ICU around the country.

However, for some, including people at high risk because they have underlying conditions, covid-19 can still lead to severe illness or death. Between February 4 and March 5, some 20 people died.

Many people are still quietly living restricted lives, working remotely or relying on disability payments, with growing concern about older people still isolating.

Where can I get tested?

Buying antigen tests is the quickest way to get tested, with these still available in many pharmacies and supermarkets.

HSE testing centres offering free PCR tests all closed on Sunday, as did the online portal for booking tests.

A covid antigen test.

However, GPs and hospital doctors still have access to PCR and antigen testing. Anti-viral treatments are still available through doctors.

Anyone with symptoms is advised to stay at home until 48 hours after the symptoms go away.

Can I still get vaccinated?

Yes, you can book first doses or booster vaccines on the HSE website.

Cork still has mobile pop-up clinics in Mallow and Schull, as well as permanent clinics. Kerry has one in the Monavalley Business Park.

Bivalent vaccines, the latest developed by Pfizer, are used for boosters, but are not licenced as initial doses in Europe. Children under 11 receive the Comirnaty 10 micrograms, also from Pfizer, as their first dose.

Up to February, 87.6% of people aged over five had their first vaccines. However even among over-65s less than half had their most recent booster (45.7%) by February the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said.

A vaccine being administered.

Is the pandemic over?

It might feel like it is over for many people, but the World Health Organization (WHO) has so far only said we are at a “transition point”. They estimate this year will see the end, although isolated covid-19 outbreaks may continue.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control in their latest update said there are “decreasing or stable trends observed in the majority of EU/EEA indicators”.

They said the data shows waves of infection every two-to-three months over the last year but crucially the peaks in each wave have trended downwards – including numbers of ICU admissions and deaths.

How did this all get started?

There are two theories; animals sold at a seafood market in Wuhan China or a lab leak from the Institute of Virology, also in Wuhan.

Genetic data from the market in January 2020 was recently discovered in online database GisAid by French biologist Florence Débarre. The Chinese scientists who gathered this have since presented data to the WHO, with potential links emerging to racoon dogs.

The WHO has not been given new evidence around a lab leak, they said although some American government departments have come out more strongly in favour of this recently.