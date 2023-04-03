Accommodation and food services sector has highest number of unvaccinated employees

Less than 30% of people aged 20-59 have received a dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past year, data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has found.

The uptake in doses of the vaccination in the past twelve months was highest among children aged between five and 11 years at 85%, followed by those aged 70-79 with 82% getting the jab.

There was a strong uptake of the vaccine in the last twelve months among those aged 60 years and over.

The data is based on primary courses and booster doses one, two, and three that were given up until February 28 of this year.

The uptake for the primary course of covid vaccinations for five to 11-year-olds ranged from 4% in Buncrana, Co Donegal, to 56% in Stillorgan in Dublin.

Buncrana was also among the Local Electoral Areas with the lowest uptake rate for those eligible for the second booster.

The areas with the lowest uptake of the third booster were all in Dublin — Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart, Ongar, North Inner-City Dublin, and Tallaght South.

The first booster was available to people over the age of 12, the second was offered to those over 18 and people over 12 who are considered high risk while the third booster was offered to people over 65 years and those over 12 who are high risk.

According to the CSO figures, 84% of Irish employees have received a dose of the covid vaccine with 77% having at least one booster dose.

The accommodation and food services sector has the highest number of people who are unvaccinated at 28%. In this sector, just over half of workers have gotten a booster jab.

Almost all healthcare and social workers (98%) and those working in education (97%) have received a booster dose.