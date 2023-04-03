"Frothy" pandemic-era house valuations may be cooling off and prices may have fallen for a third consecutive quarter, but the housing market is not in freefall.

That is according to Conall MacCoille, Davy chief economist and author of MyHome.ie's latest Q1 2023 Property Report.

According to the report:

Homes are now being sold for just 1% over asking price versus 6% this time last year

Asking prices dropped by 0.3% on the quarter nationally and by 0.8% in Dublin

the median asking price nationally is now €310,000 - €395,000 in Dublin and €265,000 outside the capital

annual asking price inflation has slowed to 3.2% nationwide - 0.6% in Dublin and 5% elsewhere around the country.

Mr MacCoille said: "Prices fell especially sharply, by 0.8%, in Dublin but rose marginally by 0.2% in the rest of Ireland. We believe this represents frothy valuations built up during the pandemic inevitably cooling off.

"It also suggests the 0.6% decline in the Central Statistics Office’s (CSO) Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) measure of transaction prices in January will continue in the coming months."

However, he said Ireland’s property market is not in freefall and will likely fare better than the British and US markets in the coming months.

“First, demand remains buoyant given the resilient performance of the Irish economy," he said.

"Second, housing supply remains very constrained. Third, the European Central Bank is not expected to raise interest rates as aggressively as the Bank of England or Federal Reserve. Fourth, the surprise decision by the Central Bank of Ireland to loosen the mortgage lending rules will in time put upward pressure on house prices.”

Mr MacCoille added that the forecast for asking price inflation has been revised to 1.5% for 2023 – from 4%.

“This small rise could quite possibly split between falls in the capital and modest price gains in the rest of Ireland. However, the outlook is very uncertain and small price falls can’t be ruled out.

“Why? Asking prices have clearly had a weak start to 2023. Also, the correction in stretched valuations in some areas looks to have further to run. However, as 2023 progresses the tight market, resilient economy and, crucially, the easing of the Central Bank’s mortgage lending rules should support Irish house prices.”