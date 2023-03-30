Varadkar's rent comments rang 'alarm bells' for advice centre

The chief executive of the Free Legal Advice Centre (FLAC) has expressed concern that the organisation does not have the resources to deal with the number of people who could contact it about the threat of being evicted.

Eilis Barry told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that FLAC was not the State body dealing with legal aid.

Her comments came following a recommendation in the Dáil by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. She pointed out that the Taoiseach had said tenants could contact FLAC to get advice on the best options available to them.

Ms Barry was worried that as a result of Mr Varadkar’s comments people would have false hope that if they go to the District Court it would be able to slow down their eviction for humanitarian reasons.

She said: "First of all, the court has to apply the legislation, and the legislation is very clear. There are no good options. If a tenant receives a valid notice of termination from the landlord, there aren't very many options or good options available to them."

Ms Barry said that the majority of tenants who come to FLAC have valid eviction notices that are not open to being challenged.

While FLAC had not noticed a significant increase in calls in the past month, their telephone information service had been "completely overwhelmed" with queries since the pandemic, mainly in relation to family law and employment law.

Ms Barry continued: "Only one in three callers actually get through to talk to a member of staff, which is why alarm bells rang when the Taoiseach was advising people to contact FLAC.

I think it's concerning that one of the mitigation measures that the Government haven't introduced is to resource bodies like Threshold and FLAC and Mercy Law Centre to be able to provide legal assistance to tenants.

Ms Barry also said that FLAC would be reluctant to advise tenants to ‘over-hold’ their rent.

She said: "If they over-hold and the landlord goes into the district court and gets an order of costs against them that's going to impact on the tenant in the short term. And in the long term, it'll affect their credit rating, it'll affect their capacity to get a new tenancy.

So it's not in the tenant's interest to have an order of costs made against them.

“We desperately need resources, particularly for our telephone information.”