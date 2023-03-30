No homes available to rent for HAP tenants - Simon report

A new report from the Simon Community has found that there were no properties available to rent within a standard Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) cap across the four main household types.

29 properties were found within a discretionary HAP rate.

In their Locked Out report, published quarterly, Simon found that just 672 properties were available for rent at any price within 16 areas over three days surveyed in March.

This represented an 11 per cent fall from the 757 available in its equivalent December survey.

There were no HAP properties available to rent in Cork city, the Cork city suburbs, Limerick city centre and eight other study areas.

Monthly rents in Cork City Centre ranged from €1,149 - €1,800 for one-bedroom properties.

Monthly rents in Cork City Centre ranged from €1,545 - € 2,400 for two-bedroom properties available over the three-day study period.

Monthly rents in Cork City Centre ranged from €1,800 - €3,500 for three-bedroom properties.

According to daft.ie, average rents in Cork City rose 14.9% in the last year to €1,768.

The report tracks the number of properties advertised to rent within the Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage (DHLGH.)

The number of people in homeless accommodation in Ireland reached a new record high for the seventh month in a row in February.

Earlier this month, the government voted to lift the ban on evictions during tense scenes in the Dáil.