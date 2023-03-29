Illegal medicines pose 'very real' health risk as almost one million units seized 

Almost one million falsified and illegal medicines, including over 207,000 units of anabolic steroids, were detained in 2022 according to latest data from the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA).

The authority has warned there are "very real" health risks posed by sourcing prescription medicines online.

HPRA said 940,000 units of illegal medicines were seized last year, with 26% of those consisting of sedatives. These included individual tablets, capsules and vials.

Of the products detained, 9% consisted of erectile disfunction medicines, 7% accounted for analgesic medicines and 5% were stimulants.

A total of 639 websites, e-commerce listings and/or social media pages involved in the selling of illicit medicines were also amended or shut down by the HPRA.

HPRA Director of Compliance Grainne Power said the 2022 figures are a reminder of the risks people are taking when attempting to purchase prescription medicines online, saying “you simply have no idea what you are getting”.

“This isn’t merely about people wasting money on falsified or counterfeit products. It is also about the very real health dangers of significant side effects, of using a product without supervision, where there is no guarantee of what it contains, and of experiencing interactions with other medicines being taken.”

In the last two years alone — 2021 and 2022 — over two and half million units of illegal prescription medicines from unauthorised sources have been detained nationally.

HPRA Director of Compliance Grainne Power

“We know from our investigations that those who supply these illicit medicines are solely concerned with making a profit and have no regard for the health of the consumers who are the end users.

"The detention of close to one million dosage units of illegally supplied medicines in 2022 reflects the commitment of the HPRA to deliver on our public health remit in preventing these illegal, and often dangerous medicines, from reaching Irish consumers and patients,” Ms Power said.

Speaking to those purchasing prescriptions over the internet, Ms Power said: "We know that the sources behind these sites can be bogus, or worse, criminal networks. We continue to urge people not to engage in risky behaviour by purchasing prescription medicines from internet pharmacies or social media sites.

“Self-medicating with online prescription products could have serious consequences for your health,” she added.

The HPRA urged those in Ireland to obtain medicines solely from “recognised and regulated sources”, in order to ensure the product is reliable and contains the correct ingredients.

The organisation works in close co-operation with members of An Garda Síochána and Revenue’s Customs Service to identify the illegal supply of products within the country.

They also co-operate with law enforcement agencies across Europe, in order to prevent the illegal manufacture, importation and distribution of medicines, medical devices, and cosmetics in the country.