Schools 'at full capacity' after efforts to accommodate 15,000 Ukrainian children

Schools all across the country warned the Department of Education they are at or near capacity following efforts to accommodate children fleeing war-torn Ukraine in recent months.

New documents released to the Irish Examiner offer a snapshot of the issues faced by schools, including concerns about capacity, communication, and support.

Some schools also reported emerging problems including trauma-related issues, undiagnosed additional needs, behaviour and communication difficulties.

The most recent data issued by the CSO shows that more than 74,00 Ukrainians had arrived in Ireland by the middle of last month. The Department of Education confirmed that as of March 1, 14,931 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in schools across Ireland; 9,650 in primary schools and 5,281 in post-primary schools.

The lack of school places in some parts of the country has been an issue for several years, long pre-dating the arrival of Ukrainian refugees in Ireland. As far back as 2019, Darragh O'Brien told the Dáil that parts of Dublin were at "crisis point", while the issue has also been raised in East Cork for several years as the population in the area increases.

These records, released under Freedom of Information, relate to Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Clare, and Dublin. Together, the five counties have welcomed more than 40% of all new Ukrainian students.

By mid-February, all schools in Kerry were at "full capacity" with only the odd space open if someone moved from the area, while in Dublin, agencies working in the inner city report that schools are "completely full to the point where trying to squeeze another pupil in would not be in the interest of the pupil or the class."

In Cork, the regional team managing the response noted it gets a lot of queries “about the psychological trauma experienced by Ukrainian students and that schools have little or no supports”.

"I am also informed of poor absence from some students, the difficulties around communication with parents, and behavioural issues that teachers find hard to address as they are concerned about the trauma to students.” One principal in Cork at a meeting with an official from the Department of Education in September reported feeling “that the situation is now ‘on-a-knife-edge’.” “He is concerned that the local community will ‘turn’ if ‘local’ parents perceive distinction between the communities.” He also believed the Ukrainian curriculum is “posing some difficulties”.

The documents also describe the trauma faced by students at having to move at the last minute.

Ukrainian students have also faced social difficulties, with access to doctors or dentists not always being allocated to those arriving.

A spokesman for the Department of Education said the documents “represent a snapshot in time”.

“The purpose of the structures put in place in the education sector to respond to the arrival of thousands of additional students from Ukraine was to ensure that any emerging issues in this rapidly evolving situation were surfaced quickly and addressed responsively.”

This has proven “very successful”, they added.

The National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) psychologists are actively engaging with school principals to provide advice and support, and have developed training for school staff, including trauma-informed approaches.

The current enrolment figures indicate there is limited remaining post-primary capacity in many areas, he confirmed.

“While pressures still remain, this department, the Regional Education And Language Teams (REALT) along with other stakeholders are endeavouring to provide support to the school communities and children, young people and their families arriving from Ukraine into our schools."