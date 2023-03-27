New college places for 600 extra primary school teachers

College places for more than 600 extra primary school teachers are to be introduced this year and next in a bid to tackle shortages across the sector.

Education Minister Norma Foley will today announce that 610 additional places on primary teacher education programmes have been approved over 2023 and 2024.

The majority of these places — 200 each year — will be created on the two-year Professional Master of Education (PME) programme.

However, 90 additional places on the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) programme will also be created in 2023 and 2024, and 30 additional places will also be created on the B.Ed. through Irish this year.

Demand for primary-school teachers in the coming years is expected to peak due to a number of combined factors.

More teachers will be required for the extension of disadvantaged status (DEIS) to more than 320 schools from September, as well as planned increased provision for students with special educational needs and the lowering of the pupil-teacher ratio.

The enrolment of Ukrainian pupils, with the potential for further enrolments, has also impacted on teacher demands.

Meanwhile, the lack of availability of substitute teachers also continues to be an issue faced by many schools.

Many schools are also grappling with a severe shortage of teachers due to issues around recruiting and staff retention.

Each year, the number of students admitted to primary programmes in State-funded higher education institutions (HEIs) is determined by the Department of Education, which takes into account teacher supply and demand issues, and available resources.

Primary-school teaching sees strong competition for places annually amongst students, attracting high cutoff CAO points each year.

The four State-funded higher education institutions where primary teaching can be studied are Dublin City University, Mary Immaculate College in Limerick, the Marino Institute of Education, and Maynooth University.

Primary-school teaching remains a “popular career option” both for students leaving school, and those turning to teaching mid-career, Ms Foley said.

“Over successive budgets we have been successful in increasing the number of teaching posts available in our schools, bringing the pupil-teacher ratio down to its lowest-ever level, growing the number of DEIS schools and increasing the number of home school liaison and special education posts," she said.

“All of this, combined with the growth in student numbers in recent months have contributed to a high demand for primary-school teachers.”

Ms Foley also acknowledged the higher education institutions’ “commitment to this increased number of students on the primary B.Ed., B.Oid. and primary PME programmes.”

This significant increase is only possible with their co-operation.

"I would like to thank them for engaging openly and constructively with the department on this matter and for their continuing co-operation and collaboration.”