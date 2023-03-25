Gardaí concerned for welfare of man, 28, missing from Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 28-year-old missing from Dublin.

Andrew Brennan has been missing from his home in Glenageary, Dublin since Friday.

Andrew's family and Gardaí are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as being approximately 6ft tall, of a broad build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was driving a red 151D registered Suzuki Swift.

Anyone with information on Andrew’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda Station.