Woman dies following Achill Island crash

A woman, 80s, has died following a collision involving a car and a van on Achill Island, Co Mayo this evening.

The incident occurred on the R319, west of Achill Sound at around 5:30pm this evening.

The woman, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Her body has been removed to Mayo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The occupants of the van were not seriously injured.

The road is currently closed and will remain closed overnight to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, especially road users who may have dash-cam footage and were travelling on the R319 between Achill Sound and Keel at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station (098) 50230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.