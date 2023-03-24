Police name woman found dead after Co Armagh fire

Police name woman found dead after Co Armagh fire

The scene at Church Street, Portadown (Claudia Savage/PA)

Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 18:30
Claudia Savage, PA

Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Portadown have named her as Alesia Nazarova.

Ms Nazarova, 37, was found dead after a fire in the Church Street area of Portadown, Co Armagh on Tuesday.

A second female who was taken to hospital for treatment following the fire has been discharged.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: “A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life. He remains in custody at this time.”

The police investigation continues.

Portadown
