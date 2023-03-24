Gardaí searching for teen missing from Drogheda

Gardaí searching for teen missing from Drogheda

Sagal Mohamuud. Picture: Garda Info

Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 09:58
Steven Heaney

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager. 

15-year-old Sagal Mohamuud Hassan was last seen in the area of Drogheda, on Sunday, March 19 March at approximately 11am.

Sagal is described as being 5’ 1” in height with a slight build. She has long black hair and brown eyes. 

When she was last seen, Sagal was wearing a long black jacket, a black hijab and white Nike runners.

It is understood that may have travelled to the Newcastle area in Dublin.

Anyone with information on Sagal’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Missing people
