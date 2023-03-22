Police release man held over New IRA claim on shooting of senior detective

Police release man held over New IRA claim on shooting of senior detective

A man who was arrested over a New IRA claim of responsibility for the shooting of a senior detective has been released (Liam McBurney/PA)

Wed, 22 Mar, 2023 - 11:04
John Besley, PA

A man who was arrested over a New IRA claim of responsibility for the shooting of a senior detective has been released.

Police said the 36-year-old, who was arrested on Tuesday morning, was subsequently released following questioning.

He was held as part of what police described as an ongoing probe into New IRA activities.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell remains seriously ill in hospital (PA)

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell is still critically ill in hospital after being shot several times at a sports complex in Omagh in February.

A typed message purportedly from the New IRA was posted on a Derry wall and said the group was responsible for Mr Caldwell’s attempted murder.

Police have said the New IRA is the main line of inquiry in the investigation.

On Saturday, a 23-year-old man was arrested and questioned by police over the New IRA claim before ultimately being released.

Gardaí 'offered immediate support' to PSNI after shooting of detective in Omagh

