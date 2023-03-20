'Grim' climate report says it's now or never to save planet

Governments around the world have been given a final warning on climate change — only a "now or never" dash towards decarbonisation will do, according to Ireland's Stop Climate Chaos Coalition.

The coalition is among a number of environmental groups, scientists, academics, lawyers, and civic groups demanding rapid and meaningful cuts to Ireland's emissions following the publication of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) latest report on global warming.

The UN-backed IPCC, of which Maynooth University's geography professor Peter Thorne is an author, warned five years after it highlighted the "unprecedented scale" of keeping global warming to 1.5C, that challenge has become even greater due to a continued increase in greenhouse gas emissions.

The 1.5C rise is the number scientists say must be kept in order to stave off the worst effects of climate change.

The pace and scale of what has been done so far, as well as current plans, are insufficient to tackle climate change, the IPCC said.

However, it said finance was currently there to rapidly lower greenhouse gas emissions right now through "multiple, feasible and effective options", but governments and investors have to step up.

Emissions should be decreasing by now and will need to be cut by almost half by 2030, if warming is to be limited to 1.5C, the IPCC added.

Coordinator of the Stop Climate Chaos Coalition Sadhbh O’Neill said climate scientists have given governments a final warning.

The world can still hope to stave off the worst ravages of climate breakdown but only through a 'now or never' dash to a low-carbon economy and society.

"Emissions need to peak by 2025 and then be halved by 2030 to give the world a chance of limiting future heating to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

"The only barrier is the lack of political will — solutions exist to break our dependence on fossil fuels," she said.

The Community Law & Mediation's Centre for Environmental Justice said two years into Ireland's first legally-binding carbon budget between 2021 and 2025, the country's emissions remain among the highest in the EU.

It is essential this report is met with action instead of words, chief executive Rose Wall said.

"In parallel with a rapid fossil fuel phase out, Ireland’s national retrofit plan must be scaled up to include all social housing and groups most at risk of energy poverty. The establishment of the long-awaited just transition commission must be accelerated," she said.

Just transition is the term used to describe making sure employment opportunities and societal benefits are present for those who may live and work in communities tied to legacy industries, such as coal mining and peat extraction.

Oxfam Ireland said the report was "grim".

Its chief executive Jim Clarken said: "There’s only a sliver of a chance of limiting heating to 1.5C but we can’t throw in the towel. Every fraction of a degree will be counted in millions of lives saved. Even an increase of 0.5C could make it much more difficult to grow crops, raise animals and catch fish.”