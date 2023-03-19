Man arrested after cocaine worth €2.4m euro seized in Wexford

Man arrested after cocaine worth €2.4m euro seized in Wexford

The drugs were discovered with the assistance of Revenue Custom Service’s detector dog Jasper (Revenue Customs Service/PA)

Sun, 19 Mar, 2023 - 19:54
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Gardaí have arrested a man after the seizure of cocaine worth an estimated €2.4 million in Wexford.

The arrest was made on Saturday after an operation by personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service at Rosslare Europort.

The 34kg of drugs were discovered when officers stopped and searched a Latvian-registered vehicle that had arrived on a ferry from Cherbourg in France.

The drugs seized in Co Wexford (Revenue Customs Service/PA)

A man in his 30s, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was arrested by gardai at the scene.

The drugs were discovered in the overhead area of the cab with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile X-ray scanner and detector dog Jasper.

More in this section

healthcare, people and medicine concept - woman pouring medication or antipyretic syrup from bottle to spoon Shortages of anti-anxiety pills, antibiotics, and cough syrups continue  
An Bord Pleanala appointments An Bord Pleanála admits 'significant' backlog of cases
Lottery winners Player wins almost €4m with Lotto jackpot
DrugsPlace: Republic of Ireland
<p>Have you seen Victor Furgal?</p>

Gardaí concerned for welfare of man, 23, missing from Donegal 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd