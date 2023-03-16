Global firms fail to tackle emissions from flying 

T&E said in its analysis that just 50 companies out of 322 global firms have set targets to reduce business travel emissions.

Thu, 16 Mar, 2023 - 02:00
Pádraig Hoare

Most of the world's biggest firms have failed to tackle emissions from their corporate flying, and continue to "turn a blind eye" to the issue, a major environmental analysis has found.

Transport & Environment (T&E), an umbrella group for non-governmental sustainable travel organisations across Europe, said that 85% of global companies have failed to set targets to reduce flying, despite it being the "most climate intensive form of business travel".

Emissions in aviation were estimated to be about 2.5% globally in the years before the pandemic struck, while shipping accounts for nearly 3%. 

T&E said in its analysis that just 50 companies out of 322 global firms have set targets to reduce business travel emissions, but of the 50, only four report air travel emissions and commit to reducing them by 50% or more, by 2025 or sooner. 

Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk, French insurance firm Swiss Re, British financial investment company Fidelity International, and Dutch bank ABN Amro are the only four to do so, it said.

Corporate flights

When it comes to reporting of non-CO2 emissions related to business flying, pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer, which is a major employer in Ireland, and British-Swedish biopharma firm AstraZeneca are among only 40 companies to report all greenhouse gas emissions associated with corporate flights, according to the analysis.

Non-CO2 emissions considered in the analysis include other gases such as nitrous oxides, sulphur dioxide, and water, as well as particulate matter, a major concern when it comes to air quality.

Particulate matter is all solid and liquid particles suspended in air, such as dust, pollen, soot, smoke, and liquid droplets.

T&E corporate travel manager Denise Auclair said: "Corporates are turning a blind eye to the harms done by flying for work. Most companies are taking little to no action on business flying, which renders any other travel targets meaningless in the context of tackling climate change. Only a few frontrunners align with science by reporting non-CO2 emission — the hidden part of the iceberg of aviation’s full climate impact."

European Court of Justice to hear Ireland is failing to stop overfishing

