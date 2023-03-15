Hospital overcrowding 'out of control' with 651 patients awaiting beds

Hospital overcrowding is "out of control", the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has claimed, with 651 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals.

The union's trolley watch figures show that of the 651 people awaiting beds, 116 are in University Hospital Limerick (UHL), the highest number recorded in the country.

The second highest figure was recorded in Cork University Hospital, where a total of 74 patients are on trolleys. 27 of those waiting on trolleys today are under the age of 16.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said a national response is needed to tackle the issue.

“It is clear that hospital overcrowding is out of control once again. The level of overcrowding in some of our emergency departments warrants a national response.

“The INMO has been in contact with the new Chief Executive Officer of the Health Service Executive seeking an urgent meeting in the next 24 hours ahead of what will be an extremely busy bank holiday weekend for our members."

'Completely overwhelmed'

The figure of 651 is the highest number of patients awaiting beds for March so far. Earlier this year, January 3 saw a record 931 patients waiting on trolleys.

The union described the system as being "completely overwhelmed" as it outlined measures needed to tackle the growing crisis, particularly in the Midwest.

The figures follow news that UHL had 278 people attend its emergency department in just 24 hours this week.

The rising figures have led to the cancellation of most non-urgent care surgeries.

UHL said “all but the most time-critical elective surgery” has been cancelled today.