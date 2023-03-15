UHL cancel non urgent procedures as ED overcrowding continues 

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) had 278 people attend its emergency department in just 24 hours this week, a situation that has led to the cancellation of most non-urgent care.

The hospital said “all but the most time-critical elective surgery” have been cancelled today.

A record number of sick people, including children and frail elderly, arrived at the hospital in the 24 hours to 8am yesterday morning.

There were 97 people on trolleys in the hospital, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO). In a statement, UHL said:

We apologise to all patients affected by this decision, who are being contacted directly by hospital staff.

Separately, a Regional Health Forum has heard that the ShannonDoc out-of-hours GP service was given €193,381 in extra funding to meet increased demand during the winter crisis.

This was provided by HSE Mid West Community Healthcare so ShannonDoc could roster additional GPs and triage nurses.

The information was requested by Independent councillor for Nenagh Seamus Morris, and was provided by UL Hospital Group chief executive Professor Colette Cowan.

Ms Cowan said funding was given “with the objectives of reducing the number of referrals to emergency departments (EDs), and reducing the number of patients presenting directly to EDs without having first been seen by an out-of-hours GP service.”

A breakdown shows funding of €57,381 for triage nurses, including €15,761 for extra midweek hours and €41,621 for extra weekend and public holiday hours.

The allocation for GPs came to €136,000, including €42,000 for midweek, and €94,000 for weekends and public holidays.

Industrial action

Meanwhile, management of the UL Hospital Group has said it is focused on ensuring staffing deficits in the intensive care unit (ICU) are tackled.

A spokesman said the hospital was “disappointed” by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) announcement that it was to ballot ICU nursing members for strike action.

It is premature given that local engagement and other dispute resolution procedures have not been exhausted.

Staff in the group were being “redeployed” to the ICU at University Hospital Limerick “to support patient care when required”, he said and “standards of care in the ICU, which requires one-to-one care, have always been maintained.”

He said: “Like all hospitals around the country, we are affected by staffing challenges and there is a concerted focus by the management at the hospital to ensure that staffing deficits are prioritised.”

He added: “We are fortunate to have one of the most modern ICUs in the country. Staff working in the ICU provide exceptional care to our patients.”

He added: "Nurse management has had two specific meetings with the INMO on the matter of ICU staffing and these have informed recruitment campaigns as well as planning for nursing staff leave entitlements.

"These meetings have also led to the implementation of a number of short-term measures to ensure the continued safe delivery of care.”