All eyes on Mullins and Honeysuckle ahead of Cheltenham 2023

After a build-up that began just minutes after Banbridge completed an Irish clean sweep on Gold Cup day a year ago, thousands of die-hard racing fans will make the journey to Cheltenham for the opening day of the 2023 festival.

That day four rout ensured Ireland ran out 18-10 victors over Britain in the Prestbury Cup, the trophy awarded to the nation that trains the most winners over the course of the four biggest days on the racing calendar.

Given the Irish had won a record 23 races at the 2021 Cheltenham festival, last year’s tally of 10 was a small step in the right direction for the hosts.

Another successful trip to the Cotwolds is anticipated this week with Willie Mullins expected to enjoy a bumper week.

Out on his own as the festival’s most successful trainer with 88 winners, the Co Carlow handler struck a record 10 times last year, a total he may well eclipse this week.

He saddles the favourite in four of the seven races on day one, with Irish punters trusting the master trainer to work the oracle with Facile Vega in the day’s opening race, the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

Facile Vega was a bitter disappointment when tamely surrendering his unbeaten record in last month’s Dublin Racing Festival but he remains as short as 9-4 to bounce back, odds that reflect how much bookies fear Mullins at Cheltenham.

Mullins saddles joint-favourite El Fabiolo in the second race, the Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase, the first big Ireland v England duel at this year’s Festival.

Should Mullins win the first two races, punters will likely lump on Tekao in the penultimate race of the day, the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, and Gaillard Du Mesnil in the finale, the Grade Two National Hunt Chase.

Honeysuckle's festival finale

Honeysuckle won the Mares' Hurdle in 2020 before winning the Champion Hurdle the last two years. Picture: Tom Maher/Inpho

It may not seem it but it’s not all about Mullins and the roof will surely lift off the Cheltenham roof if Honeysuckle bounces back to winning ways in her festival finale, the Mares’ Hurdle.

Trained by Waterford handler Henry de Bromhead and ridden by Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore, Honeysuckle won this race in 2020 before winning the Champion Hurdle the last two years.

Having lost her unbeaten record last December, the sense is that Honeysuckle is no longer quite the force of old but her remarkable Cheltenham record means it would be brave, reckless, or both to write her off.

And nobody in attendance would begrudge Honeysuckle a winning finale. Should she do so, emotions are guaranteed to run high as both the horse and her jockey are beloved in racing in circles.

Rooting for De Bromhead family

With the focus on Honeysuckle and Blackmore, the part played by the trainer has been somewhat overlooked. However, that won’t be the case if Honeysuckle wins on Tuesday given the tragedy that befell the De Bromhead family last September when the trainer’s 12-year-old son Jack was killed in a tragic accident.

Nothing that happens on the track can make up for such a cruel loss but a Honeysuckle win would at least provide a few fleeting moments of comfort to Jack’s family.

Everyone at Cheltenham and beyond will be rooting for them.