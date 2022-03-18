Mullins and Townend strike first on Cheltenham Day 4 with Vauban

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend struck first on the final day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival when Vauban confirmed himself the leading juvenile hurdler in these islands with a stylish display in the Grade One JCB Triumph Hurdle.

The Rich Ricci-owned gelding travelled a touch keenly behind the modest pace but sat in a handy position from the outset. As the leaders began to make their way across to the standside rails in the homestraight, Townend was alert to the possibility of getting caught behind a wall of horses. He gave his mount a squeeze and the instant turn of pace to run into the gap was most impressive.

There were six or seven still in with a shout at that stage but Vauban, whose trainer has never hidden his admiration for, quickened up again to go a couple clear into the last hurdle.

Despite being untidy there, and opening the door to Fil Dor and Pied Piper, he picked up again to go clear to the line.

Fil Dor got the better of stablemate Pied Piper in the race for the second spot, with the winner’s stablemate, Icare Allen, staying on again to hold fourth place in a clean sweep for Mullins and Elliott.

Mullins was open about the fact he wasn’t keen on a juvenile campaign with this fellow, which he holds in the highest regard, and while his five-year-old campaign will now be more difficult, there is no reason to believe he cannot develop into a Champion Hurdle contender over the next couple of seasons.

“He’s not the finished article yet but he has an engine,” said Townend. “The Triumph normally is (truly run) but on paper it wasn’t looking like it was going to be that way, and I was anxious at the start to keep an eye on what people were thinking of doing, and it worked out. We got into a nice position but, as I say, he has a bit to learn but he’s improving every run.“

Asked if he felt he could be a Champion Hurdler one day, Townend replied: “Potentially. He has a very big engine there, obviously, but he’ll have to jump a bit slicker for a Champion Hurdle. But that’s something we can work on at home. He is definitely going the right way.”