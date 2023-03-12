File sent to DPP over psychologist accused of using fake qualifications

A file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to a psychologist who has been accused of using fake qualifications to diagnose autism.

In a statement issued last week, Caroline Goldsmith apologised for claiming to have a PhD from an online university.

RTÉ Investigates revealed last Monday that Ms Goldsmith had presented the PhD from the State University of Sheffield in America to private clients she assessed for autism.

That same programme showed it was able to acquire the same PhD online in a matter of minutes. Ms Goldsmith used a CV with the bogus PhD in two court cases.

Separately, gardaí have now sent a file on Ms Goldsmith to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“An Garda Síochána has no further information available at this time,” a spokesman said.

In a statement to RTÉ last week, Ms Goldsmith conceded that she had made submissions to the State University of Sheffield.

“This was a personal error of significant proportion, which I deeply regret. I voluntarily ceased to use the PhD title of Dr, even though this was not illegal or against any regulations, I do feel, I let myself down.

“I realise this may have disappointed others and I recognise their feelings in this regard.”

RTÉ Investigates also revealed that Ms Goldsmith used bogus qualifications to get a job with the HSE.

She carried out diagnostic assessments on children before concerns were raised in 2012.

She continued to work in the private sector and has since acquired two legitimate masters' qualifications in psychology.