Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Kildare teenager

Gardaí have asked for the public's assistance to find a teenager missing from their home in Kildare.
15-year-old Alan Tretuic who is missing from Newbridge since last Monday.
Alan is described as being approximately 5’ 7” in height of medium build, short brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen in the Newbridge town area at approximately 4pm on Monday the 6th of March.
Anyone with information on Alan’s whereabouts are asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440 180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.