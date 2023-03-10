'Significant' variation in hospitals between how long people wait for care 

Analysis of hospital data by the Department of Health has found “significant” and wide variation around the country between how long people wait for care and emergency treatment.

The data found 23 out of 26 hospitals or 88% are below the HSE designated target to have 70% of people arriving at emergency departments admitted or discharged within six hours.

The report found particular problems facing people aged over-75. No hospital in the state met a target that just 1% of over-75s should wait nine hours or longer to be admitted or discharged.

Two Munster hospitals are among the five sites which struggled the most with this during 2019: University Hospital Limerick (58% waited longer) and the Mercy University Hospital (57%).

St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny was the closest to this target with 96% of older people seen within he time, followed by Tipperary University Hospital at 76%.

Cork University Hospital met this target 50% of the time.

Among the many potential reasons for these delays, the report also found a high rate of patients whose treatment is finished but are unable to leave for various reasons.

Known as “delayed discharge”, it found 7% of all bed days used in this manner. This meant that during 2021, 141,666 beds were affected.

During a briefing on the analysis, Assistant Secretary Muiris O’Connor said: “There is great learning when you see variability across health sites, there is always learning to be done.”

This was carried out as part of the move towards more community-based care under Slaintecare reforms.

“An awful lot of the performance of health productivity at hospital level depends on the quality of their interface with community services, and the patients transferring between different services,” he said.

The team found “clear indicators” he said that financial and social environments facing patients also impacts outcomes with some hospitals in more deprived areas than others.

“It’s not about embarrassing hospitals as regards performance, it’s about understanding the challenges and the context in which they are doing it,” he said.

The report also looked at how often patients were readmitted to hospitals soon after treatment with 10 out of 29 hospitals assessed showing rates higher than the HSE target of 11.1%.

All of these are smaller hospitals, indicating a need for more interaction with larger hospitals where this does not happen, the report said.

Ennis hospital in Co Clare had the highest rate for this target at 15.6%, followed by Sligo University Hospital with 14.3%.

The analysis also includes examination of how the regional health areas (RHA) will be funded.

It recommended this should be done on a population-based system, taking account of population numbers, rural settings and the deprivation index.

It also recommended that the budget should be based on funding currently going to hospitals and community healthcare organisations in each of what will be six RHAs.

“This represents 50.1% of 2019 HSE operational expenditure and amounts to €8.14bn,” the report found.

Mr O’Connor said it is expected that similar targets and measurement will be applied once the RHAs are in place, although he indicated some existing targets may no longer be relevant.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe published the analysis, using HSE performance data, on Friday as part of the 2022 spending review process.