Gardaí seize knife and imitation firearm after woman assaulted

A man has been arrested in connection with the assault of a woman in Tallaght, Dublin, earlier this week.

The assault occurred at approximately 5:50pm on Monday, March 6, and the woman, aged in her 30s, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Following extensive investigations by gardaí, a search was conducted under warrant at a residence also in the Tallaght area, on Wednesday, March 8.

One man was arrested at the scene.

During the search of this residence, an imitation firearm and a knife were seized by gardaí along with approximately €30,000 of suspected cocaine, a small quantity of Zopiclone tablets, and a number of items of evidential value.

The arrested man, aged in his 50s, was taken to Tallaght Garda Station and was detained.

He has since been charged and is expected to appear before Tallaght District Court on Friday morning.

A Garda spokesperson said: "These investigations were conducted by Gardaí in Tallaght in support of Operation Fógra, An Garda Síochána’s response in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) to Drug Related Intimidation (DRI) as part of the Garda National Strategy under Operation Tara.

"Operation Fógra was launched to combat drug-related intimidation which has been identified as a major source of community harm and fear in the DMR and is a sinister motive for various forms of criminality."