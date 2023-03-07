Designated maritime area plans set to accelerate offshore energy rollout

Specially designated areas in the sea will be earmarked to speed up the rollout of offshore renewable energy.

The so-called 'designated maritime area plans' (DMAPs) will be similar to county development or area plans used by local authorities.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan confirmed they had been signed off by Cabinet on Tuesday.

Details will be unveiled later in the week on the first auction for offshore wind development under the renewable electricity support scheme, which is due to take place before the end of the year following a public consultation.

The south coast, long-mooted as a key region by political and business leaders for renewable energy, will be the focus of the first auction.

It is envisaged by Department of Environment officials that having DMAPs will give certainty and clarity to interested parties as they gear up with plans for offshore wind, along the lines of county development plans where the likes of commercial and residential land is zoned for specific purposes, along with key infrastructure.

The new plan-led approach was developed after it became increasingly clear in recent months that a lack of time is going to squeeze Government plans for renewable energy by the end of the decade.

The programme for government in 2020 committed to 5GW of installed offshore wind capacity by 2030 and up to 80% of Ireland’s electricity to come from renewables. However, it is known that plans will have to be significantly ramped up if that target is to be met.

'Critical step'

"This is a critical step on Ireland’s journey towards maximising our offshore wind energy capacity and eventually eradicating our dependence on imported fossil fuels," said Mr Ryan.

"It will put us on a direct path to zero CO2 emissions, while at the same time creating jobs, future-proofing our businesses, and improving our quality of life. It will also mean cleaner, more secure, home-grown energy for our householders and businesses, particularly when it is abundant."

It "streamlines the development process for offshore renewable energy", he said.

"It represents the best opportunity to meet our ambitious 2030 climate and energy targets, while at the same time bolstering our security of supply. It will also provide additional certainty for investment in Ireland’s offshore renewables sector due to enhanced project delivery prospects.”