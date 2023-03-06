Gardaí to decide on bringing charges over Mayo murder

Gardaí and the State prosecutor are expected to wait until early Tuesday morning before they decide whether to bring charges in relation to the murder of an elderly man in Mayo on Sunday evening.

Detectives were continuing to question a man, aged in his 60s, in relation to the violent death of John Brogan at his home in Pheasanthill, outside Castlebar.

Mr Brogan, aged 83, was shot a number of times and an attempt was made to set fire to his house. When firefighters extinguished it, they found remains inside.

Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to the matter and are investigating if the death may be connected to allegations of sexual abuse made against Mr Brogan.

He was found not guilty by a jury last week in relation to charges and was expected to face charges on separate matters in the future.

The incidents were alleged to have taken place within the last 20 years.

While the suspect has spoken to gardaí, it is not yet clear what, if any, admissions have been made.

Officers will have to await the results of forensic, DNA, and technical evidence taken from the scene, from the accused and the victim.

It is understood the suspect was not hard to find when gardaí arrived at the scene and appeared to be in a distressed state and made some comments to gardaí.

A firearm was recovered and this has been sent for ballistic examination in Dublin, as well as fingerprint and DNA tests.

Garda statement

In a statement issued at lunchtime on Monday, the Garda Press Office said: “Gardaí in Castlebar continue to investigate the discovery of a body in a domestic house, shortly after 6.30pm, Sunday, at Pheasanthill, Castlebar, Co Mayo.

“The body of a male, in his 80s, remains at the scene pending a preliminary examination. The scene has been visited by Dr Margot Bolster, Assistant State Pathologist and the body will be removed for a post-mortem later today.”

It added: “The Garda Technical Bureau has, this morning, commenced a technical examination of the scene.

“The male, in his 60s, arrested on suspicion of murder, continues to be detained in Castlebar Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

This allows for 24 hours' detention, in total, minus sleep breaks and breaks for medical attention.

It is understood that the second 12-hour detention period was authorised on Monday afternoon, meaning the suspect is likely to remain in custody until Tuesday morning.

Senior gardaí are in contact with the Director of Public Prosecutions to determine what evidence has been gathered to date and whether or not it is sufficient to bring charges.

The evidence will be based on admissions, if any, together with witness statements and forensic and technical evidence, which may take some time.

Mr Brogan was a bachelor and lived on his own after the death of his brother, Henry, over five years ago.