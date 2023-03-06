Hoteliers to discuss energy cost rise and difficulties finding staff

The issue of rising energy costs will loom large at a hoteliers' conference in Killarney, Co Kerry, on Tuesday, along with challenges of finding staff because of a shortage of accommodation.

The ongoing and longer-term challenge of building a sustainable culture in the tourism industry — among guests as well as proprietors — will also be among the main topics at the annual conference of the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF).

More than 400 owners and managers of hotels and guesthouses have assembled for the conference at the Great Southern Killarney, which got under way on Monday with in-house business.

Ongoing challenges related to spiralling business costs and the tourism Vat rate in a European context are on the agenda, said a spokesman.

Cutting back on waste in the area of food, laundry, and toiletries while meeting demands of offering luxury, will be among the topics at the morning session on Tuesday.

Tom Randles, general manager and director of Randles Hotel in Killarney, said the environment is a key issue for the sector and this is driven by customer demand. But changing habits and adapting must be made by guests as well as hotels.

Many hotels are already tackling plastic waste and soap waste and switching to reusable and larger shower gels. New legislation coming down the track will ban 30ml and 50ml shower gels, but many hotels have already switched to larger 300ml sizes in the interests of cutting waste, said Mr Randles.

Appeals to guests to reuse towels to cut down on laundry have long been in place. However, the move has challenges for guests as well as for hoteliers, particularly at the luxury end of the market.

"There’s a job for guests to change their habits too. But we still have to provide luxury," said Mr Randles.

Food waste is a major issue, in particular with the famed hotel breakfast buffet, which can add to food waste. These are being looked at by proprietors too.

The much-discussed shortage of staff accommodation is hampering recruitment in Killarney as well as elsewhere in Ireland, and, indeed, internationally, said Mr Randles.

The market outlook for 2023 will be looked at during the conference. The international market is looking good for the year ahead for Ireland, in particular with a rejuvenated US tourism market. However, the UK market looks more challenging, said a spokesman.

The conference will be opened by Denyse Campbell, president of the IHF. Chairing the conference will be Ivan Yates, former Fine Gael minister, now event speaker and broadcaster.