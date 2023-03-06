Clare Fine Gael TD on trolley since Saturday 

Clare Fine Gael TD Joe Carey says he has been on a trolley at University Hospital Limerick since Saturday.
Mr Carey tweeted on Monday afternoon that he had to cancel constituency work "having spent the last couple of nights lying on a trolley in the emergency department at University Hospital Limerick".
He added: "I was admitted on Saturday evening by ambulance from my home. It followed a period of about 30 minutes when I just couldn't breathe. This never happened before and there is a battery of tests lined up for me. It appears to be an infection in my lung which is ironic — as I had given up the cigarettes 26 days ago today!
"The ambulance crew were simply amazing and I can't thank them enough for their professionalism and care. Hopefully I'll be out and about before too long."
The 47-year-old has been a TD since 2007 and is the son of former junior minister Donal Carey.