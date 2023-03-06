Clare Fine Gael TD on trolley since Saturday 

Clare Fine Gael TD on trolley since Saturday 

Clare Fine Gael TD Joe Carey tweeted on Monday afternoon that he had to cancel constituency work 'having spent the last couple of nights lying on a trolley in the emergency department at University Hospital Limerick'. Picture: Eamon Ward

Mon, 06 Mar, 2023 - 15:24
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Clare Fine Gael TD Joe Carey says he has been on a trolley at University Hospital Limerick since Saturday.

Mr Carey tweeted on Monday afternoon that he had to cancel constituency work "having spent the last couple of nights lying on a trolley in the emergency department at University Hospital Limerick".

He added: "I was admitted on Saturday evening by ambulance from my home. It followed a period of about 30 minutes when I just couldn't breathe. This never happened before and there is a battery of tests lined up for me. It appears to be an infection in my lung which is ironic — as I had given up the cigarettes 26 days ago today!

I'm getting great care despite being on a trolley and want to thank the nurses, doctors, porters, catering and cleaning staff for their kindness and help. 

"The ambulance crew were simply amazing and I can't thank them enough for their professionalism and care. Hopefully I'll be out and about before too long."

The 47-year-old has been a TD since 2007 and is the son of former junior minister Donal Carey.

