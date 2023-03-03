Blood Bikes South East gear up for busy weekend aiding Wexford Hospital patients

Blood Bikes South East are gearing up for a particularly busy weekend as they help to transport blood, files and breastmilk for patients evacuated from Wexford General Hospital following this week's blaze.

The hospital was closed entirely on Wednesday and all 200-plus patients transferred to other hospitals after a fire broke out in the plant room. Some of the hospital's medical staff have now travelled to Cork and Waterford where their patients are being treated.

Blood Bike groups operate around the country, carrying packages after-hours on a voluntary basis funded by the public. Soon after the blaze erupted, some 20 riders and support staff were put on-call by the South East group.

PRO Stephen Hampson said: “We will come into our own this weekend, both day and night. We’re anticipating what is going to be a very busy weekend. As soon as 7pm comes on Friday, we are available for them.”

The group also do scheduled bloods-drops between families of sick children and the hospital, to save children a hospital visit. They will continue this service, taking the bloods to a new location as directed by Wexford General.

“There will be no impact for the families whatsoever,” he said. “The only difference for us is we are saying if Wexford need us to do runs to Kilkenny or to Waterford or to any of the support hospitals, that we are going to lean in and do that as well.”

Damage to the roof of Wexford General Hospital after this week's fire. The hospital's director of nursing, Eleanor Carpenter, said it is not yet clear when the Emergency Department can re-open as assessment continues.

The group also work with the Western Trust Milk Bank in Enniskillen, Fermanagh. This is the only breastmilk bank on the island. In January, the group did a 473km journey across seven counties collecting milk for the bank.

“We do an awful lot of breastmilk runs,” he said. “We would deliver milk from the breast bank in towards the neonatal units to help with either premature children or children in situations where the mother is not well.”

He added: “We would then deliver to our own communities from there, the neonatal unit in Waterford would be a big one, we cover the local southeast region. We do a lot with Wexford.”

Hospital re-opening

Meanwhile, hospital director of nursing Eleanor Carpenter said it is not yet clear when the Emergency Department can re-open as assessment continues.

“I know that this is horrendous for the people of Wexford not to have their emergency department available for them, and it is also going to put pressure on our sister hospitals in Waterford and Kilkenny which we are very aware of,” she told VirginMedia.

Maternity services resumed at the hospital on Friday, and out-patients are expected to re-open on Monday.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited the hospital on Friday to assess the damage and committed to doing whatever is required to help the hospital get fully back up and running.