'Major disaster' averted following Wexford hospital blaze due to bravery of frontline staff

A “major disaster” was averted in the fire at Wexford General Hospital on Wednesday because of the courage and bravery of emergency services and hospital staff, the Dáil has heard.

The Government is “determined” to make available whatever resources are needed to respond to ensure the safety of the 221 patients who were evacuated, the Tánaiste said.

The patients were evacuated from the hospital after the fire broke out about 4pm. Indications from staff at the scene were that the fire may have started in the hospital's plant room or boiler room, with the blaze spreading to the building.

All but 30 of the more than 200 patients who were being treated in the hospital when fire broke out last night have been transferred out.

Scores of ambulances were used last night to bring patients to hospitals including St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny and University Hospital Waterford, as well facilities in Cork and Dublin.

Micheál Martin said the implications "could have been horrendous".

It's just incredible that our services work so well. I think the entire health service nationally has to rally to this cause now.

“I think the first responder service is going to be crucial and I think we do need to engage with the National Ambulance Service. Because in a cardiac situation particularly or another accident, it's that first response is the key response to eventual survival.”

He said the emergency task force was sitting on Thursday to determine the medium and long term response.

Emergency services at the scene of the fire. Picture: Mary Browne

Labour TD for Wexford Brendan Howlin called for a “war-like” response to this “disastrous event” and called for a field hospital to be established in Wexford to ensure appropriate care for those in the South East.

“What could yesterday evening become an historic tragedy was averted by the calm, dedicated professionalism of the emergency services in Wexford,” Mr Howlin said.

“I visited a war torn area in Ukraine where a hospital had been destroyed and was replaced by a field hospital provided by Denmark. Instantly."

Mr Howlin said "these things are possible where there's a will" and called for "war-like determination to be applied" to the situation.

He paid tribute to the fire brigade, council staff, civil defence, ambulance services, hospital staff and management, the voluntary sector and private ambulance operators who all immediately rallied to the cause.

“The emergency plan was activated and more importantly it worked. And now I understand it has been stood down, understandably. The focus now moves to dealing with the consequences of this terrible fire. The 221 patients that were in Wexford hospital yesterday evening with 180 dislodged to other hospitals from Waterford to Navan,” Mr Howlin said.

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty also paid tribute to the efforts of the frontline workers, comparing the courage shown to what he witnessed during the Creeslough explosion last year in his native county of Donegal.

He said the priority now must be to support the patients, their families, and the staff in our healthcare service and their safety must come first.

The disruption will undoubtedly cause much distress and anxiety to people in Wexford, and indeed to the surrounding region, he said.

A helpline has also been set up for patients or families who have any concerns. They can contact 053-9153012.