Animal rescue service appeals for cats to be kept in during nesting season

A leading animal rescue service has asked the public to keep their cats in during nesting season, as the number of baby birds being attacked continues to rise.

Dan Donoher, founder of Kildare Wildlife Rescue, has said the biggest issue animal rescuers and those who rehabilitate them are facing is cat attacks “which can always be avoided”.

He was speaking as the nesting season, which began on March 1, will see thousands of wildlife born over the spring and summer months.

We have issues around cats this time of year, they are raiding nests in their own gardens and killing babies. We are asking people to keep their cats in during nesting season, they are the biggest threat to wildlife.

“There is a special collar also that can be bought, the collar that clicks rather than a bell, it means that if the cat gets caught in a ditch, the pressure allows the collar to release so the cat won't be strangled," he added.

“I know a lot of people keep their cats in but particularly at dawn and dusk, they are the best times because it is when birds are feeding, or the parents are out looking for food. They can get killed by a cat and that means the babies are left to die."

Kildare Wildlife Rescue, which opened last year, was the only organisation in the country willing to take birds in during the avian flu crisis last year.

Guidelines issued by the Department of Agriculture left the final decision down to vets — many of whom turned animals away.

Mr Donoher said they rescued 800 animals last year and had no avian flu outbreak.

“We trained all our volunteers in bird protocol and PPE and we have many discussions with vets, but unfortunately we were the only ones that were taking in birds.

“We ask members of the public to send in videos which will give us an idea of what is wrong with the bird, if we suspect flu we will have the animal humanely euthanised.

He also appealed to the public to get in touch with the rescue centre if they find unattended nests.

“Please monitor the situation for a few hours if you haven’t seen an adult bird, sometimes they get spooked, but they’ll come back when things are safe and if you’re still worried contact us for advice.

“We also see a lot of baby animals come in unnecessarily — they are fledgings, so they need to leave the nest to learn how to fly.

“There are three phases, when the bird is hatched and bald and the eyes are closed, if you see one of those, they absolutely need help.

“There’s the nestling stage, meaning they have feathers but they are like pins, if you see them on ground, it most likely needs help.

“The fledging ones just means they can’t fly yet so leave them alone, but they are learning to fly.

“But if you see an injured animal get in touch”.

Mr Donoher’s centre is the closest thing to an animal rescue hospital in the country after he left Wildlife Rescue Ireland, where he was the animal manager, and opened his own centre last year. He is awaiting charity status.

He is appealing for more volunteers to work at the non-profit organisation.

Right now, the centre has 400 animals, but last year they rescued 800 animals, while its foster carers had 900.

“No one else in the country is doing what we are doing.

“We need to stop destroying their habitats."