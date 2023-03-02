Probe into how  nursing home handled initial stages of covid  'identified significant concerns'

An investigation into how a nursing home handled the initial stages of covid-19 has upheld a number of serious issues raised by a whistleblower, and “identified significant concerns” as to how an initial outbreak was managed.

In a statement, the HSE said it fully accepts that there were a number of issues identified which put residents at further risk of covid infection at the time.

During the outbreak of covid at the Phoenix Park Community Nursing Unit at St Mary’s Hospital, 83 of the 146 residents were confirmed positive and 22 residents died.

A worker made a protected disclosure in May 2020 regarding concerns about the care and practices within the nursing home. The HSE commissioned an external expert group to investigate and prepare a report on the matter.

Findings

The investigation upheld a number of issues. It found that while the need for measures for social distancing had been communicated, it was not monitored and there was evidence social distancing guidance wasn’t always adhered to.

It also found that covid assessment criteria was applied in a conflicting manner by different staff, while there was a failure to isolate symptomatic residents in the early stages of the outbreak.

The report noted: “Frontline staff were confused, concerned, and vulnerable as is evident in the information shared with the investigation. Delays also occurred in recognising the symptoms of residents as covid, particularly during the early stages of the outbreak.”

It said that as more residents and staff became infected, families were becoming increasingly concerned and were anxious to get news of their relatives as they were precluded from visiting. “The level of calls to the [nursing home] exceeded the capacity of the staff to respond,” the report said.

Going beyond the content of the whistleblower’s complaint, the investigation found a governance and leadership “gap” between management and the front line.

Other complaints not upheld related to the management of visiting restrictions, PPE supply, and the risk assessment of vulnerable staff.

The HSE’s national clinical advisor Dr Emer Ahern said that the disclosure related to the spring of 2020 and “significant changes in both policy and practice” have been implemented since then at St Mary’s.

The report came as, earlier this week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar promised a “full public inquiry” into Ireland’s handling of the pandemic.