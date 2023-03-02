Girls being pushed into taking ‘softer’ subjects in schools

Girls being pushed into taking ‘softer’ subjects in schools

Teacher supply and demand issues impact the number of students taking STEM subjects at Leaving Cert, a report found.

Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 13:37
Jess Casey Education Correspondent

Girls are still being pushed into ‘softer’ subjects as some post-primary schools still find it challenging to provide them with a wide choice of STEM subjects.

Schools are also experiencing “real issues” when it comes to recruiting qualified teachers to teach critical STEM subjects, including Junior Cert science, and Leaving Cert physics, chemistry, and computer science.

These are among the views captured from focus groups with teachers, early years educators, and principals undertaken by the Department of Education in relation to its policy on STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths.

The group consultation was published on Thursday as the Government launched the next phase of its policy on improving STEM education from early years to post-primary. The policy aims for Ireland to become internationally recognised as “providing the highest quality STEM education" that nurtures "curiosity, inquiry, problem-solving, creativity, ethical behaviour, confidence, and persistence". 

'Struggling to find science teachers'

The consultation with teachers, early years educators, and principals noted that while “tremendous work” is already taking place in STEM education, there are still a few issues that need further attention.

Those taking part highlighted a number of issues associated with initial teacher education, mainly the new Teaching Council accreditation requirement for science teachers. “Post-primary school principals noted they are struggling to find science teachers who are qualified and confident to teach Junior Cycle science.”

Initial teacher training providers are also experiencing challenges. “It was noted that some student teachers may never have the opportunity to teach STEM while on placement and this should be a cause of concern.”

Teacher supply and demand issues impact the number of students taking STEM subjects at Leaving Cert, the report noted. “It was agreed that some post-primary schools are finding it challenging to provide female students with a wide choice of STEM subjects. This can depend on the type and size of the school, as it was noted that girls are sometimes being pushed into ‘softer' subjects." 

Those taking part also noted that it can be “challenging” to convince some families of the value of STEM education. “It was agreed that STEM education is still not engaging all learners, particularly girls at post-primary level, as many of the technology subjects are still predominantly male-dominated. There is a need to implement additional sustainable measures to address these challenges.” 

Female staff

Principals further noted that often there are “no female teachers in either technology or construction”, and this can present challenges in recruiting female students for subjects.

Running to 2026, the next phase of the STEM education implementation plan includes 45 actions. These include studying the availability of subjects at post­-primary level to understand the barriers preventing access to students in specific subjects. It also aims to develop national accreditation for whole school culture change where schools "address gender balance, equity,diversity and inclusion." 

Read More

Holly Cairns: Future of Social Democrats 'does not include a merger with Labour'

More in this section

Global Soft Power Summit Boris Johnson criticises Sunak’s new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland
Hain comments &Ocirc;not to undermine' New Brexit deal does not strengthen NI’s place in UK – former attorney general
Just 30 patients remain at Wexford Hospital following blaze Just 30 patients remain at Wexford Hospital following blaze
Education#Leaving Cert
Police officer shot in Omagh

Police have capacity to tackle loyalist disorder after Brexit deal, says Byrne

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd