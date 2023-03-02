Girls being pushed into taking ‘softer’ subjects in schools

Girls are still being pushed into ‘softer’ subjects as some post-primary schools still find it challenging to provide them with a wide choice of STEM subjects.

Schools are also experiencing “real issues” when it comes to recruiting qualified teachers to teach critical STEM subjects, including Junior Cert science, and Leaving Cert physics, chemistry, and computer science.

These are among the views captured from focus groups with teachers, early years educators, and principals undertaken by the Department of Education in relation to its policy on STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths.

The group consultation was published on Thursday as the Government launched the next phase of its policy on improving STEM education from early years to post-primary. The policy aims for Ireland to become internationally recognised as “providing the highest quality STEM education" that nurtures "curiosity, inquiry, problem-solving, creativity, ethical behaviour, confidence, and persistence".

'Struggling to find science teachers'

The consultation with teachers, early years educators, and principals noted that while “tremendous work” is already taking place in STEM education, there are still a few issues that need further attention.

Those taking part highlighted a number of issues associated with initial teacher education, mainly the new Teaching Council accreditation requirement for science teachers. “Post-primary school principals noted they are struggling to find science teachers who are qualified and confident to teach Junior Cycle science.”

Initial teacher training providers are also experiencing challenges. “It was noted that some student teachers may never have the opportunity to teach STEM while on placement and this should be a cause of concern.”

Teacher supply and demand issues impact the number of students taking STEM subjects at Leaving Cert, the report noted. “It was agreed that some post-primary schools are finding it challenging to provide female students with a wide choice of STEM subjects. This can depend on the type and size of the school, as it was noted that girls are sometimes being pushed into ‘softer' subjects."

Those taking part also noted that it can be “challenging” to convince some families of the value of STEM education. “It was agreed that STEM education is still not engaging all learners, particularly girls at post-primary level, as many of the technology subjects are still predominantly male-dominated. There is a need to implement additional sustainable measures to address these challenges.”

Female staff

Principals further noted that often there are “no female teachers in either technology or construction”, and this can present challenges in recruiting female students for subjects.

Running to 2026, the next phase of the STEM education implementation plan includes 45 actions. These include studying the availability of subjects at post­-primary level to understand the barriers preventing access to students in specific subjects. It also aims to develop national accreditation for whole school culture change where schools "address gender balance, equity,diversity and inclusion."