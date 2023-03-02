UK deal with EU and Ukraine on agenda when Taoiseach meets Spanish PM

UK deal with EU and Ukraine on agenda when Taoiseach meets Spanish PM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will meet with the Spanish Prime Minister later (Niall Carson/PA)

Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 07:09
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will brief Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez on the deal agreed between the UK and the EU in Dublin later.

Mr Sanchez’s visit to Government Buildings comes as Spain prepares for its EU Presidency in the second half of the year.

The Taoiseach will also speak to Mr Sanchez on political developments in Northern Ireland.

They will also discuss current issues on the EU agenda including the invasion of Ukraine, energy, and how to harness the full potential of the single market.

We’ll be discussing solidarity for Ukraine as it fights off the immoral invasion

Mr Varadkar said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome prime minister Sanchez back to Dublin at such an important time for Ireland and the European Union, only days after the Windsor Framework was agreed.

“Ireland is marking 50 years of EU membership, while Spain will take on the EU Presidency later this year.

“We’ll be discussing solidarity for Ukraine as it fights off the immoral invasion, the urgent move to sustainable energy across the EU, and the strength of the European economy.”

Read More

Holly Cairns: Future of Social Democrats 'does not include a merger with Labour'

More in this section

More than 200 patients evacuated after huge blaze in Wexford General Hospital More than 200 patients evacuated after huge blaze in Wexford General Hospital
St Vincent De Paul energy poverty report Companies must pass on falling energy prices to households, Government told
Brexit Time is of the essence to restore Stormont and seize opportunities – McDonald
Spain#Northern Ireland#BrexitPlace: Republic of Ireland
(Liam McBurney/PA)

Police revisit scene of shooting of detective in Omagh one week on

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd