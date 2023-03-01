CMO encourages older people to 'reconnect with the world' after covid pandemic 

The Chief Medical Officer has urged older people to reconnect with the world so the covid pandemic does not steal any more years from their lives.

In an open letter to the elderly, Professor Breda Smyth said vaccination has now reduced the most severe risks from the virus, and that older people should be confident about re-engaging in social activities.

“We know that many people still feel apprehensive about getting out and about. So, I would like to offer my reassurance that today we are — thankfully — in a much better place,” she said.

We have access to safe, effective vaccines. We know these vaccines save lives and help protect us from the worst effects of covid-19. Your vaccinations offer a high level of protection, so you can feel safe while engaging with others. We also have effective antiviral treatment.

She said other protections including hand-washing and respiratory etiquette also help.

“With measures like these, we are learning to live with covid-19. But we cannot allow it to steal more years from us,” she urged.

“If you haven’t yet returned to doing the things that you love, I am encouraging you to do so now. Spend time with grandchildren, rejoin local clubs or activities, or get involved in your local community.”

She urged younger people to get in touch with older people, saying: “Their wisdom and experience can only enrich life for us all”.

“Understandably, people may still feel anxious about covid-19, particularly those with underlying health conditions. Anyone who feels safer by wearing a mask should be supported in their choice.”

Prof Smyth recalled the early stages of the pandemic.

Many older people, having been asked in the early stages of the pandemic to stay at home and cocoon, found the pandemic particularly isolating. In doing as you were asked, you will have missed out on family moments, or precious time with friends and neighbours, doing the things you always enjoyed. No one should underestimate the impact of this isolation or the sense of loneliness that comes from the sudden disconnect from family and community.

She also thanked older people for their efforts.

“I have in the past acknowledged, and would like to again express my thanks to you, for adhering to this advice in such numbers,” she said.

“Your compliance with public health restrictions played a significant role in Ireland’s successful response to the pandemic.”

'Hello Again World'

Prof Smyth’s letter is part of a campaign titled “Hello Again World” launched with the Department of Health.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said: “I know that older people, in particular, paid a high price during the pandemic as they were the first group that was asked to cocoon. Understandably, they may feel nervous about re-engaging socially but it’s a very positive step for health as it helps combat loneliness.”

Prof Breda Smyth and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly with members of the Active Dance class at Fatima Groups United Family Resource Centre in Dublin 8, to launch the Department of Health’s 'Hello Again World' social connections campaign. Picture: Maxwells

Minister of state for older people Mary Butler added: “We can all play our part in helping older people to feel more connected and encouraging them to get involved in enjoyable activities that help promote good health.”

Minister of state for Public Health Hildegarde Naughton said:“Loneliness and isolation affect people of all ages and from all walks of life. The negative impact on physical and mental health should not be under-estimated.”