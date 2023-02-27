Northern Lights: Stunning green and red display brightens Irish sky

Stargazers were treated to a vivid green and red glow as the Northern Lights made a rare appearance across the country last night.

And according to Alan O'Reilly from Carlow weather, the light phenomenon could be visible again tonight, if conditions allow.

He said: "A chance of seeing northern lights again tonight but cloud will be an issue. Some clear spells should give some areas a chance though, especially in Northeast. Around 9 to 11pm again and look North, using long exposure camera on tripod provides best chance of capturing further South."

The Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis, usually occur in polar regions such as Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland, but last night the light show was captured in Dublin and Sligo.

Dublin Airport retweeted a photo of one lucky passenger's bird's eye view of the dazzling display on a Liverpool to Dublin flight.

The spectacular sight of the Northern Lights over Dublin city tonight. Taken onboard a @Ryanair flight between Liverpool Airport and Dublin Airport.



Photo credit: @_KimCon via Dublin Airport Twitter, February 26, 2023

According to the UK Met Office, the aurora sightings were visible a little further south than usual because "a coronal hole high-speed stream arrived combined with a rather fast coronal mass ejection".

Their space weather unit says that these coronal mass ejection effects are "currently creating G1/Minor to G2/Moderate geomagnetic storms, with aurora visible north of 52-53 degrees south."

Their aurora forecast predicts "a similar expectation for later on February 27 as another coronal mass ejection arrives and there is a chance of conditions strengthening to G3/Strong geomagnetic storm levels."

They said: "Aurora is once again possible to similar latitudes, perhaps as far south as central or southern England should any more persistent storm periods occur."

So last night's aurora was stunning. Here are a few images from the 2000+ images I shot last night! The lights danced across the northern horizon, waxed and waned, and rose high into the starry night. As high as Polaris. A night to remember. Taken at Lough Salt #Donegal 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/9uHw8KVYCS — DonegalMaps (@DonegalMaps) February 27, 2023

Commenting on the weather conditions over Ireland last night, Met Éireann Meteorologist Liz Walsh said: "Ireland is currently sitting under an area of high pressure which is bringing broadly settled conditions with just light to moderate winds.

"The orientation of the high pressure is directing an easterly airflow over our region which means cloud is likely to be more prominent over eastern parts of the country with clearer skies prevailing further west.

"And this appears to be what occurred last night, the clearest skies were in the west allowing a view of the heavens above.

"This situation is unlikely to change much over the coming days and nights with the high pressure expected to remain slow-moving and the best chance of clearer skies expected in the western areas."